Jehnny Beth To Release Erotic Fiction Book

Savages singer and solo artist Jehnny Beth is set to release a collection of erotic short stories.

The singer's new solo album 'To Love Is To Live' will be released on May 8th, with the London based artist sharing a brand new video.

New single 'Flower' is out now, and the accompanying clip was directed by the Peaky Blinders' very own Anthony Byrne.

Alongside this, Jehnny Beth has details plans for a new book, containing a series of short stories.

Utilising photography from Johnny Hostile, Crimes Against Love Manifesto (C.A.L.M.) is a selection of erotic fiction.

Out on June 11th via White Rabbit, you can order it HERE .

Check out 'Flower' below.

Photo Credit: Steve Gullick

