Jehnny Beth Shares Cover Of Nine Inch Nails' 'Closer'

Jehnny Beth has shared her take on Nine Inch Nails' 'Closer'.

Out now, the song follows her debut solo album 'To Love Is To Live', which is out now.

The Savages frontwoman also duetted with Bobby Gillespie on a full studio album last year, while also releasing a work of erotic fiction.

'Closer' is a key aspect of Nine Inch Nails' oeuvre, and the song finds itself re-cast with Jehnny Beth's fusion of light and shade.

Seeming to find fresh nuance in the work, her dominating vocal is a reminder of just how potent that voice remains.

