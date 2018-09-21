Jeff Tweedy Introduces New Album 'WARM'

Jeff Tweedy is set to release new album 'WARM' on November 30th.

The Wilco songwriter is currently on the road, completing a run of North American tour dates that match solo material to his stellar band catalogue.

Long-awaited memoir LET’S GO (SO WE CAN GET BACK): A Memoir of Recording and Discording with Wilco, Etc. is set to be released in November, and will be accompanied by a new album.

'WARM' will be released on November 30th, and features 11 tracks recorded as Jeff Tweedy's now-legendary studio The Loft in Chicago.

New song 'Some Birds' is online now, and Jeff saying that it's “like a lot of songs on WARM, being a confrontation between self and shadow self simultaneously feeling I'm to blame and not to blame, present and gone, and utterly confused, but determined to hold someone accountable.”

The video was directed by Seth Henrikson, who comments: "When I got the call to collaborate with Jeff on the video for ‘Some Birds’ it was a thrill and an honour... The concept for the video naturally highlights Jeff’s amazing song writing and lyrical genius. However, it also exploits another of Jeff’s gifts - his uncanny sense of men’s fashion and hairstyles. I’m excited to share it with Tweedy fans!”

Tune in now.

WARM Tracklist:

1. Bombs Above

2. Some Birds

3. Don’t Forget

4. How Hard it is for a Desert to Die

5. Let’s Go Rain

6. From Far Away

7. I Know What It’s Like

8. Having Been Is No Way To Be

9. The Red Brick

10. Warm (When The Sun Has Died)

11. How Will I Find You

