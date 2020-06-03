Jeaux Toasts Love And Companionship With 'Soul Food'

Soulful R&B voice Jeaux returns with new single 'Soul Food'.

The New Orleans born talent speaks straight from the heart on his new release, an ode to love and companionship.

In these taut times, we're all leaning ever more strongly on those close to us, and it's something he channels beautifully on this latest project.

Now based in Sacramento, California, a little of that West Coast sunshine beams through on 'Soul Food'.

Vintage R&B with a neat 2k20 twist, it finds Jeaux paying his respects to his partner, professing his gratitude for all she brings to his life.

He comments...

"Any woman can be eye candy, but it takes a special woman to be SOUL FOOD. This song was created about my girlfriend. She’s my everything, she stimulates me and challenges me everyday. I love her, she’s my backbone, my best friend, and my soul food."

Tune in now.

