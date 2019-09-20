Jeana's 'Nameless' Is A Hypnotic Curiosity

Jeana has never wanted her music to go in a straight line.

Eager to stamp out her own voice, she realised pretty early on that the most sensible solution isn't always the best.

Which is probably how this 19 year old alt-pop riser found herself in the basement of a greetings card shop in Northampton.

Using this space as an ad hoc studio, Jeana and producer Ginger Snaps carve out melodic curiosities, driven by her wonderfully lucid lyricism.

New single 'Nameless' is out now, with its gleaming melodies actually masking a lyric about the end of a relationship.

She comments: “I wanted ‘Nameless’ to be a breakup song that came from a place of power instead of vulnerability…. A song to urge people to feel stronger about their truth rather than feeling guilty about wanting to leave a toxic situation.”

A bold, colourful, and above all addictive offering, you can check out 'Nameless' below.

Catch Jeana at the following shows:

October

4 Bedford Esquires / Supporting Marthagunn

25 Northampton The Gari / Headline Show

26 Cambridge Blue Moon /Unsigned Festival

December

11 Milton Keys The Craufurd Arms / Supporting Pop Will Eat Itself

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.