JD Reid Shares New Mixtape 'North West's Finest'

Pivotal London producer JD Reid has shared his new mixtape 'North West's Finest' in full.

The producer has worked on a string of stellar projects, having made his name with solo releases 'Calibrate' and 'Tree' in 2017 and 2018.

Returning to solo duties, 'North West's Finest' features JD Reid as main conductor, alongside spots from Biig Piig, Zilo, Denzel Himself, Suspect, and Ms Banks.

Citing Madlib as a key influence, the tape is out now on Bandcamp and comes equipped with a full video, directed by JD Reid himself.

