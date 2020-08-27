London based performance series Jazz re:freshed is back and it is going online.

The team at Jazz re:freshed have been flying the flag for jazz-centric creativity in London and beyond for over a decade now, with their residency at West London's Mau Mau Bar providing an incredible platform for new artists.

Having worked with the likes of Shabaka Hutchings, Nubya Garcia, Moses Boyd, and Ezra Collective in the past, Jazz re:freshed have proved their worth as one of the country's foremost incubators for fresh sounds.

Well, it's back in 2021, hosting a weekly live performance shindig that will be broadcast live on YouTube and Facebook. It's truly excellent news, with co-founder Adam Moses commenting...

“Despite barriers, we are still on a mission to celebrate a genre and musicians whose performance opportunities are severely reduced right now, and to showcase the incredibly diverse, colourful, expressive and creative world of jazz music and alternative culture in the UK.”

It all kicks off on January 7th at 9pm - here's a teaser...

