Jazz Purple Takes 'One Night' For A Live Excursion

Manchester artist Jazz Purple knows how to stretch.

An artist who sits at the centre of a nexus that encompasses hip-hop, soul, and alt-R&B, he's a multi-faceted all-rounder.

At home in the studio with indie greats, his own work leans on adventurous production and a soulful sense of introspection.

New single 'One Night' is out now, and it finds Jazz Purple linking up alongside Laura White and Bipolar Sunshine.

Out now, it's a feel good burner, one that bristles with energy and some ultra-infectious melodies.

This new clip riffs on the easy-going chemistry that exists between those three artists, and it's a reminder of the peculiar electricity only live music can provide.

Allowing the song to settle into its own space, 'One Night' has an elastic feel, snapping out into fresh shapes.

Check it out now.

