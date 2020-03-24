Jazz-Leaning Collective The 3rd Estate Return With 'This Game'

The 3rd Estate are part of the ongoing conversation between the jazz underground and club sounds.

Matching electronic textures to jazz improvisation, their debut single 'Heart Is Beating' was a phenomenal introduction, featuring the late, great UK rap legend Ty.

New single 'This Game' builds on this, and its uplifting groove nods towards those 80s warehouse Norman Jay sessions.

Loose and lucid, the spicy brass is blended in with a snake-like bass line, weaving in and out of the speakers.

Upcoming UK rap talent Chriz Gabriel and CANMKING supply bars, while the live-tracked instrumental sections draw on the very best from the UK newgen jazz posse.

Tune in now.

The 3rd Estate's new EP 'Heart Is Beating' is incoming - order it HERE.

