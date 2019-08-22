Jazz Ingram's 'blue gatorade' Is A Joyous Cut 'N' Paste

Rising New York based artist Jazz Ingram has shared his inventive new cut 'blue gatorade'.

Raised in Atlanta but now based in New York, Jazz Ingram's father was actually a poet.

There's a similar adoration of words in his own work, which features Jazz linking up with producer Your Friend, Kami.

The two usually limit themselves to one minute tracks - sort of sudden shocks of inventive audio - but their new single stretches this out a little.

All swamped hip-hop beats and speckled lyricism, 'blue gatorade' is actually two songs spliced together, a sort of cut 'n' paste job that emphasises the tonal shifts in their work.

Out now on b4 - the 4AD sub-label fast becoming a solid spot for forward-thinking hip-hop and R&B - you can check out the video below.

Photo Credit: Kelsey Healey