Jazz drummer Jimmy Cobb has died.

One of the truly great jazz drummers, Jimmy Cobb's unfussy style was high on subtlety yet also high on expression.

Born and brought up in Washington DC, he made his way to New York, where he entered the orbit of Miles Davis.

Forming a key part of the trumpeter's First Great Septet, his brushstrokes adorn 1959 masterpiece 'Kind Of Blue'.

Exiting the group in 1963, he formed a new band alongside fellow Davis graduates Wynton Kelly and Paul Chambers.

Playing, performing, composing, and teaching across six decades, Jimmy Cobb was the last surviving member of Miles Daves' First Great Septet by almost thirty years.

News of his death broke over the weekend - 91 years old, he had been suffering from lung cancer.

