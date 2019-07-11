Jazz Collective Steam Down Share Explosive Single 'Free My Skin'

South East London jazz collective Steam Down have shared their explosive new single 'Free My Skin'.

The group's weekly residencies are already the stuff of legend, an alcohol-free zone of mutual appreciation and storming sonic innovation.

Moving from afrobeat to grime to bop to spoken word and beyond, Steam Down has become a by-word for innovation within UK jazz.

New single 'Free My Skin' comes as the collective prepare to make their debut on Later... with Jools Holland, and it's a stunning debut offering.

Opening with that cosmic horn refrain it's a biting, infectious, unstoppable feast of rhythm, a wave of energy that bowls you over at every turn.

It's a remarkable release, a real line in the sand from the London project. They comment:

"'Free My Skin' is about the release and freeing of feelings that weigh us down from those negative thoughts, anxieties, tensions and stressful emotions which we carry daily due to internal and external pressures, or difficult life circumstances."

"This single acts as a micro release so for just one moment, you can feel free from everything you have been carrying. This sentiment sums up the essence and soul of Steam Down and what it stands for; a sound, a space, a moment, to feel free in the midst of the chaotic nature of modern life."

Tune in now.

