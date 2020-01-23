Jazmin Bean Shares New Single 'Princess Castle'

Dazzling newcomer Jazmin Bean has shared their new single 'Princess Castle'.

The striking alt-pop asthete matches an uncompromising image to enticing songwriting, a fusion of eye-catching visuals and ear-worm melodies.

A full EP is incoming, with new single 'Princess Castle' scorching a path for the project to follow.

Freshly signed to Interscope, this new statement feels hugely amplified, from the production right down to the lyrics themselves.

Sparring alongside Cottontail, it's a curious alt-pop entity, both immediate and utterly alien.

Trans-dimensional pop music, you can check out 'Princess Castle'.

