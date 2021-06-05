Jayla Kai Shares New Single 'I Can't Lie'

18 year old songwriter Jayla Kai has shared her debut single 'I Can't Lie'.

The Woodstock artist is a refreshing new voice, adding a 21st century twist to some classic tropes.

Unafraid to let her guard drop, new single 'I Can't Lie' actually owes a debt to Four Tet's Kieran Hebden, who acted as a kind of mentor to the prodigal songwriter.

She shares: "From the beginning, Kieran was so open to me. He shared his authentic, optimistic, casual yet earnest approach to music and career. He emphasised the music itself, without dwelling on the obstacles. He saw value in what I was doing, independent from scale or level of experience. His mentorship has elevated my thinking."

Revelling in beauty, 'I Can't Lie' is a superb starting point, a song "made from romantic nostalgia, summer and poetry. It’s indulgent. I never thought I could have a song with a beat drop. Now, I love it. It’s authentic, vulnerable, shamelessly unfiltered. It’s me."

Tune in now.

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.