Jayda G Shares Fan Favourite 'Both Of Us'

Jayda G has shared new track 'Both Of Us'.

Last year's full length 'Significant Changes' was a real breakthrough, establishing as a key figure in international club culture.

Playing with nostalgic elements while wrestling with fissures of The New, her stance seemed to balance what we know, with what we want to know.

A new EP is incoming, with Jayda G splitting 'Both Of Us' against 'Are U Down'.

Fan favourite 'Both Of Us' is a vital element of her current set, with snippets of the track already making their way online.

Now the full track is online now, a sweaty club juggernaut that makes up long to be around other people.

Tune in now.

