Jay Z Is Back On Spotify

Jay Z has returned to Spotify for his 50th birthday.

Hove toasts the milestone today - December 4th - after a lifetime of phenomenal success.

Becoming rap's first billionaire, Jay Z has been an achievement in both music and business, before launching the streaming service TIDAL.

Due to his involvement, the rapper's catalogue was removed from other streaming services, but this has changed to celebrate his milestone birthday.

The full Jay Z catalogue is now back on Spotify - start from his latest, and work backwards...

