Jay-Z Asks For Justice Following George Floyd's Death

Jay-Z has spoken out following the death of George Floyd.

The unarmed African-American man was killed during an arrest in Minneapolis, with one officer standing on his neck for seven minutes.

Jay-Z was horrified, and spoke to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz a few days afterwards to express his horror.

Asking for justice for the unarmed man, Jay-Z has now issued a full statement on Roc Nation socials to put his feelings into words.

Describing himself as "a black man in pain" he went on to say "I am not the only one..."

He wrote: “Earlier today, Governor Walz mentioned having a human conversation with me — a dad and a black man in pain. Yes, I am human, a father and a black man in pain and I am not the only one.”

“Now I, along with an entire country in pain, call upon AG Ellison to do the right thing and prosecute all those responsible for the murder of George Floyd to the fullest extent of the law.”

Adding that this was “just a first step”, Jay-Z continued: “I am more determined to fight for justice than any fight my would-be oppressors may have.”

“I prevail on every politician, prosecutor, and officer in the country to have the courage to do what is right. Have the courage to look at us as humans, dads, brothers, sisters, and mothers in pain. And look at yourselves.”

