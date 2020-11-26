Jay Wud Shares New 'Dark Cinema' Album

Jay Wud has shared his new album 'Dark Cinema' in full.

The Lebanon born producer matches different strands in his work, resulting in something striking.

Leaning on his heritage, there's also a rock element to his ultra-raw take on digital electronics.

Working furiously throughout 2020, Jay Wud set about matching the taut atmosphere of this pandemic year to his studio craft.

New album 'Dark Cinema' is an attempt to channel those emotions, while steering his music in a unique direction.

Lead single 'I Can't Breathe' was a dynamic return, with the producer interpolating elements of light and shade.

Of the album itself, he comments:

"'Dark Cinema' is an emotionally driven record inspired by our current world events in 2020. Every track narrates a period during lockdown and was my way of summarizing this chaos in sound."

Tune in now.

