Jay Park Speaks Out Following 'DNA Remix' Appropriation Row

Korean star Jay Park has spoken out following an appropriation row surrounding the video for 'DNA Remix'.

Out now, the video caused an immediate stir - the star is shown donning braided hair, tattoos on his chest, seeming to echo imagery from African-American communities.

The opening lyrics are: “Bounce back even though I fall down. I’m the legend before I die. Better take a pic with me.”

The video quickly drew online condemnation, with Jay Park then leaping into the comments section on YouTube in an attempt to explaining his reasoning, and his love for hip-hop culture.

In a lengthy note, he writes: “The Black and Latino people created Hip Hop. We understand that and think it is amazing and are grateful that you’ve shared it with the world. Hip Hop make us feel liberated and empowered. It gives us an out let to have our voice be heard and to express ourselves in a way society might not deem fit. We didnt get the best grades or go to college and we are not a doctor or a lawyer so it gives us a sense of belonging and value. Gives us hope and motivation that we can switch up our situation if we put our hearts and minds to it and can make something from nothing.”

”A lot of our heroes are Black rappers and not just the aesthetic but their mindset on overcoming the odds and being goal oriented without caring what other ppl think and who might doubt you. So its only natural that we want to be like them to a certain extent. Having a certain hairstyle or look gives us confidence and inspiration and makes us feel like rockstars and its because its what we see and hear it feels natural to us.”

Jay Park continues: “We dont see color. We feel like we’re brothers and sisters in Hip hop which i feel like is a universal language which goes beyond race color and religion. Do we want to be black? No. Although we friends of color and are influenced by black culture and love and support it heavily we are proud to be Korean and wouldnt trade it for the world Can we relate to the black struggle? No but there are certain elements that we can relate and identify with. Every country every culture every person has some type of pain or struggle in their life. There is no other genre that portrays that so honestly other than hip hop.”

Discussing his reasoning, Jay Park emphasised that this is “not the majority picking on the minority and we are not trying to steal culture... “Over young korean dudes with dyed hair i dont see why we cant fanboy over rappers with face tats and dreads. Everybodies into what they into.”

Curiously, Jay Park mentions that his PR told "us not to post this video... But i didnt wanna hide the Korean hip hop culture. This is what Hip hop kids look like in Korea and I wanted to showcase it and address it to the best of my ability to let the world know where we coming from."

He finishes: "The world would be so boring if we didnt share each others foods cultures and experiences. Dont have to support but hope yall can at least let us live our lives and give us room to grow and progress before making assumptions and bashing Peace and Love."

It's not the first time Jay Park has had to apologise amid an appropriation row - he also rolled back his 'Muk Bang' remix following condemnation from Muslim fans.

The video for 'DNA Remix' can be found below.

