Jay Nebula Spars With Raphaella On New Single 'Liars'

London's Jay Nebula is stating his case.

Debut cut 'Fool For You' emerged a few weeks ago, acclaimed for its dexterous fusion of electronic production and soulful vocals.

Taking R&B into a highly personal space, Jay's approach marked him out from the pack, a solitary talent unafraid of collaboration.

New single 'Liars' finds the rising force adding another chapter, and it finds the singer working alongside Raphaella.

Continuing his R&B journey, it finds that balance between strength and beauty, between the digital and the humane.

An intriguing release, its layered approach to songwriting underlines Jay Nebula's instinctual approach, and his incredible potential.

Tune in now.

