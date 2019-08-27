Jay Johnson's 'Forget It' Is Difficult To Resist

Jay Johnson has shared his breezy, catchy new single 'Forget It' - tune in now.

A true student of the craft, the songwriter released his EP some two years ago, and in that time he's spent countless hours working on his art.

Continually pushing himself forwards, Jay Johnson allows his innermost thoughts and feelings to seep into his songwriting, with some startling results.

New single 'Forget It' finds the London artist emerging into the light, and it's a refreshing, catchy piece of pop introversion.

A sign of his aesthetic growth, the single is about embracing adulthood, and the responsibilities that come with it.

Jay Johnson explains...

“When writing 'Forget It', I knew it would be my first release since my EP 2 years ago, so I was trying to encapsulate the past couple years of my music career, my deepest thoughts and my personal life into a song.”

He continues: “The various hustles I’ve had alongside music have made me grow a lot as a person and I think Forget It is the culmination of all the life-changing lessons I’ve learnt on my journey to adulthood and independence”.

Tune in now.