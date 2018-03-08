Jax Jones Plays Intimate Apple Music Up Next Show

It's been a stellar year for Jax Jones.

The producer's smash hit single ‘You Don’t Know Me’ found him sparring with Raye, while Ina Wroldsen featured on follow up single 'Breathe'.

With his profile rising by the day Jax Jones agreed to play an intimate - by his standards - show in London for Apple Music's Up Next series.

Joined by a flurry of special guests, the producer rocked the crowd at the Thursday night session, showcasing a few surprises in the process.

Clash has nabbed some photos from last night's (August 9th) event - check 'em out up top.

