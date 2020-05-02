Jasmine Jethwa Dazzles With 'Running Circles'

Crystal Palace songwriter Jasmine Jethwa has shared her evocative debut single 'Running Circles'.

The singer has been shaped by the streets of South London, and it's this locality that becomes the backdrop of her new release.

Out now, 'Running Circles' is a potent introduction, the gorgeous songwriting matched to an open, intimate lyric.

Jasmine dominates with that enchanting vocal, while the Super 8 visuals neatly build on her storytelling.

Leah Rustomjee directs the clip, one that places Jasmine Jethwa within the context of South London.

She explains:

"'Running Circles' was born out of a situation where I felt like I was caught in a cycle of nothing being the right thing or good enough, or what people imagined. Writing this song was cathartic and helped me process and move past those feelings."

Tune in now.

