JAS CRW Share New Single 'Report'

JAS CRW bring the energy on their new single 'Report'.

The three-piece are readying their latest project, with a new EP on the horizon.

Out shortly, 'Greeting From' is the perfect introduction to JAS CRW and their phenomenal charm.

Matching slight Caribbean flavours to their hip-hop swagger, the group make unapologetic party bangers.

Working a slew of different producers, JAS CRW link with Deng and Ketelby James to construct the song.

As a bonus treat, Jamie Rodigan - the producer son of iconic reggae selector David Rodigan - is on hand to increase the levels.

Tune in now.

Order the new JAS CRW EP HERE.

