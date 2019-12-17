Jarvis Cocker's 'Running The World' Races Up The Charts

Jarvis Cocker's 2006 single 'Running The World' could be set to gain shock entry to the festive Top 40.

The song's refrain - "cunts are still running the world" - touched a chord in the days following the General Election, sparking a viral campaign to get it into the charts.

A Facebook group called 'Fancy Getting 'C**ts Are Still Running The World' to UK Xmas No.1?' has been launched, and now has over 20,000 members.

Perhaps kicked off too late to overhaul the head start that streaming culture gives classic hits and big artists, Jarvis is still racing up the charts.

Spotify have revealed that the song has seen a 19,182% increase in the UK since last Monday, and a 1,100% increase in the US.

According to figures from the Official Chart Company the single needs around 5000 extra sales to push it into the Top 40.

“I think that wonderful, wry British humour that Jarvis Cocker embodies really speaks to a spirit of camaraderie among British people,” the group founder told Clash.

“People seem really happy to have a pet project to focus on at such a dark political time. It's not the answer to anything - but maybe more conversations can be started when it is made clear just how many people are against the regime we currently have in power here.”

All proceeds from this viral push will go towards Shelter.

UPDATE:

Jarvis Cocker has issued a statement, thanking the organisers of the campaign. "I’m so proud that people have chosen the song as a means of protest against the social, political & environmental situation we find ourselves in," he writes.

"We’ve been playing this song at the recent JARV IS... shows & I often sing 'but not for long' at the very end. I truly believe that, as long as we don’t give up, that is true. These are cold, hard times but initiatives like this campaign make me feel all warm & hopeful inside. Christmasy even."

