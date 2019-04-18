Jarvis Cocker Will Release New Book In 2020

Jarvis Cocker will release a new book in 2020.

The Pulp frontman and solo artist inked a deal with Penguin and Jonathan Cape back in 2017, and began penning something new.

This Book Is A Song is the result, with the 256 page tome set to land on October 1st.

The press note details this “unique and important book” which will see the singer-author explore “the subject of creativity and how to quietly make amazing things happen in a world of noise”.

Michal Shavit - Publishing Director of Jonathan Cape - said at the time of the book deal: “We’re thrilled and excited to be publishing one of Britain’s greatest and most adored cultural and musical figures, Jarvis Cocker, at Jonathan Cape and Vintage.”

“Whether it is from the stage, over the airwaves and now in print, he never fails to be interesting and brilliantly real. We’re thrilled to be part of this project and can’t wait for him to show us the path to everyday inspiration.”

The news comes shortly after a viral campaign to make Jarvis Cocker's 'Running The World' a festive hit fell agonisingly short - the single was pushed to the brink of the Top 40, before falling back again.

