Jarvis Cocker Shares New Version Of 'Running The World'

Jarvis Cocker has shared a brand new version of 'Running The World'.

The song has taken on fresh appeal in the light of the General Election results, with fans soaking themselves in the refrain: "C*nts are still running the world..."

A campaign has been launched to turn it into a festive hit, with Jarvis Cocker showing his approval.

Now the singer has shared a brand new version of 'Running The World', a plaintive, modern classical take on the track.

A collaboration with Kaiser Quartett, Jarvis explains...

"So here’s the story: about a month ago the Kaiser Quartett sent me a recording of their arrangement of 'Running The World' and asked if I’d consider singing on it. So I did."

"The song will feature on one of their upcoming record releases but - given the current campaign - we thought you might like to get a sneak preview right now. Merry Xmas! Jarvis xx"

There's a new visual, too - bedecked with snow, it's a suitably festive clip.

