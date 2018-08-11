Jarvis Cocker Is Set To Release Brexit-Themed Text Through Rough Trade Books

Jarvis Cocker is set to release a new Brexit-themed text through Rough Trade Books this month.

Rough Trade Books release a regular series of pamphlets, featuring musicians and writers waxing lyrical on topics close to their hearts.

The third instalment in the series drops later this month, featuring Martha Sprackland, Charlotte Newman, Luke Wright, Mathew Clayton, and Marcel Theroux.

Jarvis Cocker has donated a new text titled Good Pop, Bad Pop, and it features two Brexit-themed speeches the singer made during 2017.

Here's the blurb...

"This pamphlet consists of the text of two speeches Jarvis Cocker made in public during 2017. They both concern Br**it—but please don’t let that put you off."

Good Pop, Bad Pop will be released later this month. Jarvis Cocker will release his first full length tome This Book Is A Song through Jonathan Cape in 2019.

Photo Credit: Rachel Lipsitz

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.