Jarvis Cocker, Feist, And Chilly Gonzalez Cover 'Snow Is Falling In Manhattan'

Jarvis Cocker, Feist, and Chilly Gonzales have united to cover 'Snow Is Falling In Manhattan'.

The mid-winter treat appears on Chilly Gonzales' new album, with 'A very chilly Christmas' out now.

The record re-works some seasonal fare, including a Jarvis Cocker vocalled take on 'In The Bleak Midwinter'.

The David Berman penned 'Snow Is Falling In Manhattan' is the subject of a superb team up, with Jarvis Cocker and Feist joining Chilly to record the song.

Out now, you can check it out below.

