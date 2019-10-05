Jarvis Cocker Announces New Album 'Beyond The Pale'

JARV IS... will release new album 'Beyond The Pale' on May 1st.

The group were initially formed for an ad hoc series of shows, beginning with a festival in the Icelandic countryside.

Gathering a form and identity of their own, JARV IS... started selling a new release at their live shows.

Very much informed by the communication offered by the concert experience, the group will release new album 'Beyond The Pale' in Spring.

Out on May 1st, the record represents the first original music from Jarvis Cocker in just over a decade.

As the press note explains:

"THIS IS NOT A LIVE ALBUM – it’s an ALIVE ALBUM."

New song ‘House Music All Night Long’ is out now, with Jarvis Cocker commenting:

It’s a straightforward love song about someone stuck alone in the house whilst the object of their affections is out dancing to House music at a rave.

Photo Credit: Eddie Whelan

