JARV IS... Share This Is Going To Hurt Score

JARV IS... have shared their score for This Is Going To Hurt.

The new TV production is based on Adam Kay's best-selling book, which documents life on the front line of the NHS.

The series has won rave reviews, matching riveting drama against comedy of the jet black variety.

JARV IS... recorded the scores with the full band choosing to record live, often while watching a playback of key scenes.

Each episode features one full song with lyrics by Jarvis Cocker, who was granted early access to the scripts - adapted by Adam Kay from his book - to enable this.

The soundtrack matches full songs against instrumental pieces, and provides a sombre accompaniment to the show itself.

Now online in full, the score is available for you to listen to. Jarvis Cocker comments: “It’s our love song to the NHS”.

Lead Director Lucy Forbes says: “As one of England’s finest lyricists and songwriters we could not have been more thrilled to have Jarvis Cocker and his band write original songs and score for This Is Going To Hurt. His incisive wit, keen sense of observation and ability to write beautiful heartfelt melodies was the perfect fit. His music immediately intertwined with the fabric and tone of the show and took it to a whole new level, getting right to the heart of the pathos, pain and joy of working at the NHS. It was a huge privilege to work with him on this project, and I can’t imagine TIGTH without him.”

Tune in below.

