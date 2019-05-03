Jarreau Vandal's 'Boo'd Up' Edit Is A Serious Party Starter

Jarreau Vandal is a master of the edit.

The Dutch DJ needs club weapons for his sets, and loves cracking open some of his favourite tracks to expose the energy underneath.

His ongoing 'Jarreau’s Vandalized Edits' are a massive hit with fans, re-tooling hits from Rihanna and Mura Masa and garnering millions of streams in the process.

Volume Four is incoming, and it follows the success of Jarreau Vandal's superb 'Anthology' full length in 2018.

We're able to share something special just ahead of the weekend, with the producer re-working Ella Mai's stellar R&B burner 'Boo'd Up'.

A massive Stateside hit, Jarreau Vandal's club-centric edit has a G-Funk feel, with that laid back beat pointing towards the West Coast.

As ever, there's a real energy to the production, with the Vandalized edit turning Ella Mai inside out, while adding fresh elements in the process.

Tune in now.

