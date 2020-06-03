Jarreau Vandal Returns With New Club Smash 'Bad Shit'

Dutch club figure Jarreau Vandal has returns with new smash 'Bad Shit'.

The selector's soulful approach has earned international recognition, including a relationship with vital LA crew Soulection.

Out now, 'Bad Shit' is the first sign from his new EP, and it's a club bumper that picks apart the hedonistic lifestyle.

As ever there's a soulful edge to Jarreau Vandal's work, with the producer describing 'Bad Shit' as “an ode to my love hate relationship with alcohol. I've been working hard on changing my bad habits and on taking care of myself.”

He continues: “The beauty about music and lyrics is that it's open for your own interpretation, it could easily be seen as a song about a bad relationship...”

Tune in now.

