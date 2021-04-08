Japanese Breakfast Shares New Song 'Posing In Bondage'

Japanese Breakfast has shared her new song 'Posing In Bondage'.

The Korean-American artist is set to have a busy year, with her first book due for publication in just a few months.

New album 'Jubilee' is out on June 4th, and the latest track from the LP has just gone online.

'Posing In Bondage' has a zero gravity feel, with its spacious atmosphere shot through with a slight sense of paranoia.

The video finds Japanese Breakfast in costume, entering a grocery store in the middle of the night - with her throat slit.

It's all fake, of course, but it definitely matches the eerie, all-encompassing suffocation of her lyricism.

"'Posing in Bondage' is a ballad about loneliness and longing, a song about two people who want so badly to connect but are never quite able to do so. No place felt lonelier than an empty grocery at 1 AM," she says. "The video is actually an epilogue to the one that will accompany our next single, here presented out of order."

Photo Credit: Peter Ash Lee

