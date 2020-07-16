Japanese Breakfast Announces New Album 'Jubilee'

Japanese Breakfast will release new album 'Jubilee' on June 4th.

Real name Michelle Zauner, the songwriter reached fresh heights of artistry on 2017's acclaimed full length 'Soft Sounds From Another Planet'.

Since then, she's completed work on her first book - which will be released in August - while also moving through various personal shifts.

New album 'Jubilee' emerges from this process, and it finds Japanese Breakfast aiming to incorporate joy into her work.

Out on June 4th, ecstatic new single 'Be Sweet' shimmers with inner light, a song co-authored alongside Jack Tatum of Wild Nothing.

Michelle Zauner comments: “After spending the last five years writing about grief, I wanted our follow up to be about joy. For me, a third record should feel bombastic and so I wanted to pull out all the stops for this one. I wrote ‘Be Sweet’ with Jack Tatum from Wild Nothing a few years ago. I’ve been holding onto it for so long and am so excited to finally put it out there.”

Check out 'Be Sweet' below.

Photo Credit: Peter Ash

