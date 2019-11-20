Janet Weiss Talks Sleater-Kinney Exit

Janet Weiss has spoken about her exit from Sleater-Kinney.

It's been a dramatic year for the drummer: joining Sleater-Kinney in 1996, she departed the group, before enduring a car accident.

Taking time out to speak on the Trap Set With Joe Wong podcast , she spoke about her final Sleater-Kinney album 'The Center Won't Hold', and the creative displacement within the band.

Of her relationship with band mates Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker, she said: "The rules changed within the band, and they told me the rules changed..."

"I said, ‘Am I just the drummer now?’ They said yes. And I said, ‘Can you tell me if I am still a creative equal in the band?’ And they said no. So, I left."

'The Center Won't Hold' was produced by St. Vincent, and much fan speculation ran around the way this shifted creativity within the group.

Janet Weiss' comments seem to echo this, stating: "The new record was made sort of without me and it would have been challenging to get up there on stage and deliver those songs like they were mine, when they weren’t mine at all. It just got real lonely for me..."

The drummer adds: "They’re not evil people, I just think the two of them are so connected and they really agree on almost everything."

It's a revealing conversation. At one point Janet Weiss says: "I love them and they seem happy; they’re doing the thing the way they want to do it. It doesn’t have to be the three of us; it could be this pure thing with the two of them."

Find the podcast HERE.

