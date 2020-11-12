Jane Weaver's 'Heartlow' Is A "Tragi-Pop Parade"

Jane Weaver has shared her new single 'Heartlow'.

The English artist retreated to France a while back, taking her equipment with her. From these sessions emerges her new single, penned in an out of season coastal town "surrounded by ancient stone circles and Arthurian forests..."

There's an element of incantation to 'Heartlow', one which blurs her analogue synth approach with some vivid 60s pop influences.

Catchy while remaining otherworldly, it's a neat return. She comments...

"'Heartlow' is my attempt at an uplifting tragi-pop parade for the trials of modern times disguised as a homage to a lost generation of misfit girl groop records. Written in hibernation in an out of season French coastal town surrounded by ancient stone circles and Arthurian forests."

Douglas Hart directs the video, which you can watch below.

Jane Weaver's new album 'Flock' will be released on March 5th.

Photo Credit: Nic Chapman

