Jane Weaver Announces New Album 'Flock'

Jane Weaver has laid out plans for her new album 'Flock'.

The synth boffin switches things up once more for her next project, one that finds the sonic explorer setting off for fresh aural pastures.

Out on March 5th via Fire Recordings, 'Flock' will be accompanied by a UK tour, pushing her cosmic sounds in new directions.

New single 'The Revolution Of Super Visions' has an offbeat funk sensibility, a kind of George Clinton stomp allied to her synth workouts.

'The Revolution Of Super Visions' has a neat pop feel, but it's songwriting that works on a host of distinct layers.

She comments: “The revolution accidentally happens because so many people visualise the same ideals and something supernatural occurs. Everyone is exhausted with social media, inequality and the toxic masculinity of world leaders contributing to a dying planet.”

Tune in now.

