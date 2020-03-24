Jamz Supernova To Host New Artist Q&A For #ClashCares

Jamz Supernova is set to host a very special new artist Q&A as part of Clash Cares.

The broadcaster, DJ, and label owner is renowned for having the sharpest ears in the UK music industry, someone who can spot tomorrow's stars today.

A continual advocate for new music, she uses the many strands of her Future Bounce brand as a means to explore fresh innovation in UK culture.

Today - May 6th - Jamz will be hosting a very special Q&A on our Instagram Live channel , featuring in conversation with Clash writer Shahzaib Hussain.

The two will discuss ways to get your music heard on radio, offering insight and tips for people only just getting established.

Jamz comments:

95% of my DM’s are full of artists trying to get their music heard and often when I’m on panels artists want to know how to get their music on the radio! So I thought it would be cool with the help of my right hand radio ears Shahzaib we had a chat on #ClashCares where I’ll talk through how I choose, discuss and select the best new music, and will be on hand to answer any questions you guys may have.

Tune into Clash IG live to find out a bit more about how to get your music heard!

Tune in from 4pm today (May 6th) and submit your questions on Twitter.