Jamws Finds Acceptance On 'Playing For Keeps'

South London bedroom producer Jamws has shared his new song 'Playing For Keeps'.

The songwriter's new EP 'Toronto' is a collection of beautiful, beatific pieces, drawn together through a hyper-intense period in his life.

Songs of heartbreak, progression, and acceptance, 'Toronto' is about the real-life end of a 10 year relationship, and what followed afterwards.

He recalls: “This period was overwhelming, it honestly felt like my life had paused and love was slipping through my fingers. It was a process - I felt happiness for my partner living her dream, hope for a future with her, fear of losing her and eventually peace..."

Music was his solace, with the new EP becoming both a means to focus his thoughts and a source of inspiration itself.

'Playing For Keeps' finds Jamws returning to the sunlight, with the dappled psych-pop textures recalling Tame Impala in place.

A neat pop song, it's fringed by a sense of loss, but at its heart 'Playing For Keeps' is about continuation.

Jamws will release 'Toronto' EP on June 19th.

