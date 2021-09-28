Jammz Drops Cold Grime Cut 'Dark & Light'

East London grime artist Jammz returns with new single 'Dark & Light'.

A true all-rounded, Jammz matches his impeccable penmanship to widely respected abilities as a producer.

Holding down a pivotal show on Rinse, Jammz also runs I Am Grime, a true bastion of the vital UK underground sound.

New single 'Dark & Light' returns Jammz to the forefront, and it follows the release of the third instalment of his instrumental compilation series ‘Free Up The Riddims’.

The beat is ice cold, while lyrically Jammz seems to switch between perspectives, pushing people to hold themselves accountable.

He raps: "You'd better learn to respect it / It's all perspective / Dark and light..."

Jammz directs the visuals - shot by Giselle Palou you can get involved below.

Tune in now.

