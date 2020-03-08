Jamilla Woods Returns With 'SULA (Paperback)'

American artist Jamila Woods return with new single 'SULA (Paperback)'.

Her 2019 album 'LEGACY! LEGACY!' was a phenomenal statement, with each track relating to an iconic artist of colour.

New song 'SULA (Paperback)' both continues and subverts this theme, rooting its in Toni Morrison's novel Sula.

Jamila's word play lingers on the relationship between Sula Peace and Nel Wright, while building into a potent aesthetic work in its own right.

"It's the first Toni Morisson novel I ever read and it inspired the first chapbook of poems I ever wrote," she comments. "The novel shows the evolution of a friendship between two Black women and how they choose to navigate society's strict gender roles and rules of respectability."

"On Sula, Toni Morrison wrote, 'living totally by the law and surrendering totally to it without questioning anything sometimes makes it impossible to know anything about yourself.' Returning to the story several years later, it gave me permission to reject confining ideas about my identity designed to shrink my spirit. It reminded me to embrace my tenderness, my sensitivities, my ways of being in my body."

Jamila Woods finishes: "This song is a mantra to allow myself space to experience my gender, love, intimacy, and sexuality on my own terms."

Tune in now.

