Jamila Woods New Song Is A Salute To Eartha Kitt

Jamila Woods has shared her powerful new song 'EARTHA' - tune in now.

The American artist's new album 'LEGACY! LEGACY!' arrives on May 10th, a typically powerful, hugely creative offering.

New song 'EARTHA' is online now, and it's a homage of sorts to Eartha Kitt's "badass spirit and wisdom..."

At times pensive, at others strident, victorious, 'EARTHA' is brimming with energy, led by Jamila Woods' exultant vocal.

She comments...

“”Who gonna share my love for me with me?” These are the thoughts that play in your head after an argument with your partner. These are the pages you write in your journal the next morning."

“This is everything you wish you could have said, or everything you've said a million times without it being heard. The moment you realize you are worthy of more. Inspired by the badass spirit and wisdom of Eartha Kitt."

Tune in now.

'LEGACY! LEGACY!' will be released on May 10th.

