Jamie xx Drops Gospel Drenched New Song 'Let's Do It Again'

Jamie xx has dropped new track 'Let's Do It Again'.

The producer's solo debut 'In Colour' lit up 2015, and transformed him into a festival favourite.

Playing a lengthy, absorbing headline set at All Points East in London last year, for example, this summer is set to be hectic for the UK musician.

Touching down in Coachella this month, he'll be bringing new music in his travel bag, with new single 'Let's Do It Again' online now.

The backing vocals touch on gospel, while the sharp, repetitive electronics feel tailor-made for club use.

There's a sense of space in his work, though, a celebratory, almost widescreen quality that can't fail to put us in mind of the festival season.

“I started making this tune last year, just as it felt like we might all be able to start doing the things we love again,” says Jamie. “I’m so happy to say ‘LET’S DO IT AGAIN’ is out today. And I can’t wait to play it for ya this summer!”

Tune in now.

Jamie xx also helms the second installment of The xx's new Interludes Radio show for Apple Music 1, playing some of his favourite current releases - check it out on-demand HERE .

Photo Credit: Laura Coulson

