Jamie T Shares New Single 'St. George Wharf Tower'

Jamie T has shared his new single 'St. George Wharf Tower'.

The reclusive indie troubadour is on the comeback trail, recently playing a tiny London show to a packed out crowd.

Airing new material, his incoming album 'The Theory Of Whatever' is out on July 29th.

New single 'St. George Wharf Tower' is online now ahead of his Glastonbury slot, shot through with his blunt poetry.

A view of London from the outside, his lyrics fuel a clip shot in the capital by Jacob Erland.

Tune in now.

'The Theory Of Whatever' is out on July 29th.

- - -