Jamie T Lines Up 'Panic Prevention' Re-Issue

Jamie T has laid out plans for a new 'Panic Prevention' re-issue.

The songwriter's bold debut album will be spruced up for its 15th birthday, receiving a lavish re-issue on two different formats.

A limited edition white vinyl edition will be available from January 28th, with a brand new hype sticker.

Alongside this, a 2CD edition features 'Panic Prevention' alongside the unreleased gig ‘Panic Prevention Disco: Live @ The Scala from 2006’.

Out on January 28th, each edition features four additional pages of images from the gig itself.

Order one HERE.

Finally, Jamie T used a tongue-in-cheek social media message to tease new material - watch it below.