Jamie T Lines Up 'Panic Prevention' Re-Issue

Jamie T has laid out plans for a new 'Panic Prevention' re-issue.
The songwriter's bold debut album will be spruced up for its 15th birthday, receiving a lavish re-issue on two different formats.
A limited edition white vinyl edition will be available from January 28th, with a brand new hype sticker.
Alongside this, a 2CD edition features 'Panic Prevention' alongside the unreleased gig ‘Panic Prevention Disco: Live @ The Scala from 2006’.
Out on January 28th, each edition features four additional pages of images from the gig itself.
Order one HERE.
Finally, Jamie T used a tongue-in-cheek social media message to tease new material - watch it below.
yeah yeah new music is coming pic.twitter.com/D9BAewaEDZ— Jamie T (@jamietmusic) January 21, 2022