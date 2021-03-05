Jamie Perrett's 'Masquerade Of Love' Has A Dark Beauty

Jamie Perrett has walked on the dark side of the road.

The son of renowned songwriter Peter Perrett - frontman for punk romantics The Only Ones - he later played a key role in Peter Doherty's indie project Babyshambles.

It's fair to say, then, that Jamie Perrett has experienced the shadow side of rock 'n' roll, absorbing its outsider Bohemia first hand.

His own work carries a dark beauty, and it's something that he aims to explore and exhibit in this coming year.

Set to play London venue The Grace on October 2nd, he'll be sharing solo cuts in the coming weeks and months.

It's all led by this new single, with 'Masquerade Of Love' displaying the literate, pensive, and frank side to his songwriting.

"A song about the duality and reality of love," as he puts it, 'Masquerade Of Love' is all neat about-turns, melodic tangents, and super play-on-words.

He explains: "A song about heaven and hell and all that lies between. The word â€˜masqueradeâ€™ encapsulates both the joy and allure of a dance or ball with the darker, hidden side of relationships. Itâ€™s about a break-up and difficult aftermath and the feeling that comes with it of being stranded and suspended in no manâ€™s land as well as the rejoicing of a beautiful and powerful relationship at the same time."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: David Levine

Join us on the ad-free creative social networkÂ Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. FollowÂ Clash MagazineÂ as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

B uy Clash Magazine Â

Â