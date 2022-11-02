Jamie Knox Searches For Security With 'this is not your house'

Songwriter Jamie Knox searches for security with new song 'this is not your house'.

The artist's method of working moves from the first sketch to the final draft, often recording every single part on his own.

New single 'this is not your house' is a case in point, with Jamie Knox working solo during lockdown.

Writing, recording each part, he then sent the final product to be mixed by respected producer George Donoghue.

A search for security, 'this is not your house' is about overcoming anxiety. He comments...

“This song is simply about situations that you should feel safe and secure in but you just feel anxious. That constant battle that I think a lot of people relate to, where you just want to stop worrying but have no way of stopping and just want other people to understand how you feel so you don't have to pretend you're ok all the time. It's something I think about a lot. I think everyone wants to be able to tell others when they're not ok but feel they can't because it's not considered 'normal'.”

Tune in now.

- - -