Jamie Hannah Flips 'House Of Truth' In This Acoustic Version

22 year old prodigy Jamie Hannah has the world at his feet.

An extravagant, potent vocalist, his extraordinary range is capable of transmitting highly charged emotional truths.

New single 'House Of Truth' is a bold, theatrical return, with Jamie Hannah duetting alongside iconic Culture Club singer Boy George.

The two allow their voices to intertwine, a sensual experience that platforms their unique takes on the piece.

This new acoustic version, though, is prime Jamie Hannah - recorded alone, it strips back the song to find its core.

Beautifully done, the sheer control, the effortless restraint allows Jamie Hannah to locate fresh nuance, renewed meaning in the single.

Tune in now.

