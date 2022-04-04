James Yorkston Launches New Novel The Book Of The Gaels

Scottish songwriter James Yorkston has laid out plans for new novel The Book Of The Gaels.

The songwriter has built a wonderful catalogue, whether that's his collaborative work or operating under his own steam.

An excellent writer - he's even penned the odd piece for Clash before - James Yorkston's tour diaries It's Lovely To Be Here remain essential reading.

New novel The Book Of The Gaels is out on September 29th, a tale of two brothers in rural Ireland.

Set in the 1970s, advance acclaim has come from Jarvis Cocker, with James Yorkston diving into the traditional songs of his childhood holidays in West Coast.

James Yorkston comments...

"This is it, this is The Book of The Gaels, a story that’s been with me for years... It took me a while to write it down, then a while longer to send it out into the world. I’m very pleased it was welcomed so warmly by Oldcastle, and of their help passing on the story of Joseph and Paul; twa brave wee lads..."

The Book Of The Gaels will be released on September 29th through Oldcastle Books

